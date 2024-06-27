SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Bo Bichette says he wouldn't be surprised if Blue Jays trade him

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jun 27 2024, 9:37 pm
Bo Bichette says he wouldn't be surprised if Blue Jays trade him
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays’ struggles this season could result in some major changes for this team this coming month.

The MLB trade deadline is set for July 30, and with the Blue Jays owning a 36-43 record, playoffs don’t appear likely. As a result, many are in the belief management will begin to sell, while some even believe they could move core pieces such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

It seems that even Bichette himself believes that is a likely scenario. The 26-year-old, who has struggled this season with a .234 batting average through 67 games, admitted he wouldn’t be shocked at all to be traded in July.

“No. Not surprised at all,” Bichette told Sportsnet reporter Hazel Mae.

It’s quite a shocking development, as Bichette and Guerrero were expected to be the pillars of this team, one that, just a few years ago, many considered a World Series contender. Bichette has one more season remaining on his contract before he can hit free agency, while Guerrero is up after this season but remains under the Blue Jays’ control.

If these two want to ensure they remain Blue Jays, they will need to have a huge month in order to try and get their team back into the playoff conversation. They currently sit 6.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card position. It’s by no means an insurmountable deficit, but it almost feels that way, given how they’ve played so far this season. They’ll hope to get things rolling tonight as they prepare to take on the New York Yankees in the first of a four-game series.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop