The Toronto Blue Jays are seven games below .500 through 79 outings on the season, but general manager Ross Atkins isn’t panicking.

Despite the season being nearly half way over, Atkins is confident the Blue Jays can turn things around. It’s hard to envision given their hitting struggles all season long, paired with some rough starts from their starting rotation recently, but, whether fair or not, Atkins still has faith.

“The biggest thing is the success they’ve had in the past, many of them together,” Atkins said when asked why fans should feel confident in things turning around. “All the way from the minor leagues and over the last four years. The other reason is the belief that things can get turned around.”

Atkins hasn’t been the most popular GM since being hired back in October of 2015, but criticism has really started to pick up this season. The Blue Jays are currently 6.5 games back of a wild-card spot, and look like they could be sellers come the July 30 trade deadline. Whether or not he still believes it’s an opportunity, however, Atkins was still discussing being a buyer this afternoon.

“We’ve put ourselves in a tough spot,” Atkins said. “We really need to take a day at a time and one pitch at a time, get things turned around and be in a position to buy.”

The Blue Jays were able to end a seven-game losing skid on Tuesday night thanks to a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. They’ll look to carry that momentum into the first game of a four-game series versus the New York Yankees. First pitch tonight is set for 7:07 pm ET.