Police incident delays start of the BMO Vancouver Marathon

Vancouver’s biggest marathon had a bit of a false start before it got underway.

At 7:15 am on Sunday, May 1, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) tweeted out that a police incident near the race route had delayed the start of the BMO Vancouver Marathon.

About an hour later, they posted an update that the incident had been “safely resolved” and they thanked everyone for their patience.

#VanTraffic The start of @BMOVanMarathon is delayed due to a police incident near the route. #VPD is responding and will provide updates here when available. We thank everyone for their patience. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 1, 2022

#VanTraffic: The police incident near the @BMOVanMarathon route has been safely resolved. Thanks for your patience and have a great race, everyone. You’re amazing! — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 1, 2022

As a result of the incident, the BMO Marathon said that it would tentatively delay the start of the race until 9 am.

BMO Vancouver Half Marathon is now underway. Marathon start is tentatively delayed until 9am. Thanks for your patience. Have a great race! #bmovm #runvan https://t.co/BY0Q42bZVt — Vancouver Marathon (@BMOVanMarathon) May 1, 2022

VPD has yet to confirm the nature of the incident that delayed the start, but some have speculated that it’s related to a motor vehicle incident on Ontario Street by East 37th Avenue nearby Queen Elizabeth Park.

Runners: I think this is the issue… pic.twitter.com/lqQ0ZBmPun — CDJ (@deJers28) May 1, 2022

As a result of the race, there were many road closures in place in Vancouver on Sunday morning

Please be aware of temporary road closures in and around the city on Sunday, May 1: https://t.co/pWhmIatl6X #bmovm #runvan https://t.co/ySxzu2O4Pn — Vancouver Marathon (@BMOVanMarathon) April 30, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to VPD for more information on the police incident that delayed the start of the race and will update this story.

More to come…