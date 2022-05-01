News

Police incident delays start of the BMO Vancouver Marathon

May 1 2022, 6:21 pm
bmovanmarathon/Instagram

Vancouver’s biggest marathon had a bit of a false start before it got underway.

At 7:15 am on Sunday, May 1, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) tweeted out that a police incident near the race route had delayed the start of the BMO Vancouver Marathon.

About an hour later, they posted an update that the incident had been “safely resolved” and they thanked everyone for their patience.

As a result of the incident, the BMO Marathon said that it would tentatively delay the start of the race until 9 am.

VPD has yet to confirm the nature of the incident that delayed the start, but some have speculated that it’s related to a motor vehicle incident on Ontario Street by East 37th Avenue nearby Queen Elizabeth Park.

As a result of the race, there were many road closures in place in Vancouver on Sunday morning

Daily Hive has reached out to VPD for more information on the police incident that delayed the start of the race and will update this story.

More to come…

