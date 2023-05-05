Traffic alert: Road closures coming for BMO Vancouver Marathon this weekend (MAPS)

Thousands of runners are set to lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement for the BMO Vancouver Marathon this weekend.

The event is sold out for the full marathon, half marathon, and 8 km races, and that means some 20,000 racers and their cheering section are expected to descend across several neighbourhoods on Sunday morning.

And traffic will be impacted as a result.

The areas which will see some closures are Riley Park, South Cambie, Oakridge, Fairview, Kerrisdale, Dunbar, UBC, Point Grey, Kitsilano, West End, Coal Harbour, Chinatown, Yaletown, Cambie, False Creek, and downtown.

Many drivers, cyclists, and others will be impacted by the rolling closures, which will see some major routes to Canada Place, the airport, and other areas impacted at different times starting as early as midnight the night before and lasting through to lunchtime on Sunday.

Closures include the Burrard Street Bridge SB from 9 am to 1:30 pm and Cambie Street Bridge NB between 6:30 to 8 am. The Granville Street Bridge will remain open.

However, the Seawall will be closed in some areas.

Important Notice: The BMO Vancouver Marathon is taking place Sunday, May 7, and the race route will impact certain roads on UBC campus. Please refer to the map for details.

Impacts are minor and are not expected to affect the majority of the campus. pic.twitter.com/FZGvT8gF3h — UBC Recreation (@ubcrec) May 4, 2023

There’s also a kid’s race and an expo on Saturday, so heads up for additional route closures in Vancouver’s Riley Park, Coal Harbour and downtown area.

The longer races start near Queen Elizabeth Park and finish in downtown Vancouver. Those participating in the full need to be there before 7 am, and the half marathon racers need to be there by 8:30 am.

The nearest train station is the King Edward Station Canada Line stop.

Lots is happening throughout Stanley Park, so prepare for closures there as well.

The finish line and street party will be near the Waterfront SkyTrain Station as well as a short walk to the Burrard Expo Line SkyTrain station.

To find out exactly how you can get from point A to point B, head to this interactive map on the marathon’s website.