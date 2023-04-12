Here's what each Blue Jays player is using as their 2023 walk-up music

The Toronto Blue Jays are no strangers to a little bit of baseball tradition.

Even with the first stage of a series of renovations coming to the Rogers Centre this season, there’s still some classic heritage that comes to the sights and sounds of the ballpark, including each player on the roster having their own personalized walk-up music.

With three new acquisitions — Daulton Varsho, Brandon Belt, and Kevin Kiermaier — in the team’s home-opener lineup last night, it was the first chance for the team’s new guys to showcase their walk-up music for the 2023 season.

The game itself was quite a barnburner, with Toronto coming out on top 9-3 by way of an explosive five-run eighth inning.

Kiermaier himself might’ve been the MVP of the night, making a home-run saving catch early in the game to get the sold-out crowd on their feet.

In order of Toronto’s batting lineup on Wednesday’s home opener, here’s what each Blue Jays batter walked up to on Wednesday:

George Springer: Butterfly Effect, Travis Scott

Bo Bichette: Yungen, Rod Wave ft. Jack Harlow

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Quiénes Son Ustedes, Eladio Carrión

Daulton Varsho: Sunrise, Morgan Wallen

Matt Chapman: Antidote, Travis Scott

Brandon Belt: Say It Ain’t So, Weezer

Alejandro Kirk: El Mechón, Banda MS

Cavan Biggio: Feds Did a Sweep, Future

Kevin Kiermaier: Hustlin’, Rick Ross

We’re still eagerly awaiting to see what kinds of tunes Jordan Luplow, Whit Merrifield, Santiago Espinal, and Danny Jansen will be taking to the batter’s box this season. Only time will tell!

The Blue Jays return to action for their second home game of the season tonight, when they take on the Detroit Tigers at 7:07 pm ET.