Ex-Blue Jays broadcaster Ben Wagner back in MLB with new gig

Former Toronto Blue Jays radio broadcaster Ben Wagner has found a new home with one of the team’s divisional rivals.

Today, the former Sportsnet personality announced that he’ll be joining the broadcast team of the Baltimore Orioles for the 2024 season.

“I am THRILLED to join the Orioles broadcast team,” Wagner posted on X on Friday afternoon. “Let’s go O’s!”

I am THRILLED to join the @Orioles broadcast team. Let’s go O’s! ✴️ https://t.co/1Bn8QA0Yei — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) February 23, 2024

Wagner will be serving in both TV and radio roles for the Orioles as part of a nine-person broadcast team.

Having spent six seasons as the lead Sportsnet radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Jays, Wagner was informed in November by the network that his contract would not be renewed moving forward.

No particular reason was given for the move from Sportsnet at the time of his departure.

“After six seasons as the voice of our baseball radio broadcasts, Sportsnet has decided not to renew Ben Wagner’s contract for next season,” Sportsnet PR wrote in a statement on X back in the fall. “Thank you, Ben, for sharing your voice and expertise with listeners across Canada. We wish you the very best.”

Wagner was replaced by Ben Shulman, son of longtime Sportsnet television play-by-play broadcaster Dan Shulman, who had previously worked for the network since 2022.

Former MLB pitcher Chris Leroux will be joining Shulman in the radio booth.

Prior to his time with the Blue Jays, Wagner spent 11 seasons in Buffalo as the voice of the Triple-A Bisons, currently Toronto’s top minor league affiliate.

The Orioles begin their spring training schedule tomorrow when they take on the Boston Red Sox at 10:05 am PT/1:05 am ET.

The first matchup between Wagner’s new club and his old club in the regular season comes on May 13, when Toronto visits Baltimore’s Camden Yards for the first game of a three-game series.