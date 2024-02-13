Dan Shulman's son Ben to be Blue Jays' new radio voice: report

The Toronto Blue Jays radio broadcast will be headlined by a familiar surname this season.

According to a report from the Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley, Sportsnet is set to announce Ben Shulman — son of longtime Jays television broadcaster Dan — as its key radio play-by-play voice for the 2024 campaign.

Longley added that former MLB pitcher Chris Leroux is expected to be named as Shulman’s main analyst alongside him.

The network announced in November it’d be parting ways with former play-by-play voice Ben Wagner after six seasons, though it didn’t offer a specific reason for his departure.

“After six seasons as the voice of our baseball radio broadcasts, Sportsnet has decided not to renew Ben Wagner’s contract for next season,” Sportsnet PR wrote in a statement on X back in the fall. “Thank you, Ben, for sharing your voice and expertise with listeners across Canada. We wish you the very best.”

Shulman made his debut as a Blue Jays broadcaster back in May 2022, filling in for Wagner.

The younger Shulman, a Toronto native, is a graduate of Syracuse University’s broadcast journalism program and has previously worked on broadcasts of NCAA baseball and basketball, NBA G League, and Canadian national women’s basketball, and has served as the voice of the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the High-A Midwest League.

As has been the case in previous seasons, Shulman is expected to work on-site at the Rogers Centre for Toronto home games, while calling road games remotely.

Spring training officially opens for the Blue Jays on February 24, when they face off against the Philadelphia Phillies at 10:07 am ET/1:07 pm ET. The regular season gets going a month later, when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28 for a 1:08 pm PT/4:08 ET first pitch to begin their 2024 campaign.