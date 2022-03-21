All the Blue Jays fan giveaways available at Rogers Centre this year

For the first time since 2019, the Toronto Blue Jays will play all their home games this season within the friendly confines of the Rogers Centre.

After bouncing between three stadiums last year in Dunedin, Buffalo, and Toronto, this year will look a lot more like a pre-pandemic season. The start of the 2022 campaign will also come with a few firsts at the ballpark not seen since 2019; no more capacity limits at Rogers Centre and a full slate of giveaways at the ballpark.

Fans who’ve been waiting to snag that precious bobblehead for their collection can pick up some fresh additions this year, plus a bunch of player paraphernalia and some interesting one-off Blue Jays giveaways.

Jessica Wood is the senior manager of promotions with the Toronto Blue Jays, and her team typically starts working on the promotional schedule the summer prior. Last July, the fan experience team started brainstorming and crowdsourcing ideas for the 2022 giveaways.

Then the three-plus month MLB lockout threw a wrench into things, as a few 11th-hour free agent signings and contract extensions for Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman suddenly changed the landscape for the 2022 roster.

You'll want ALL of these 🔥 Day Two of our Promo & Events Schedule reveal: Bobbleheads & Jerseys! — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 16, 2022

The Blue Jays announced the Gausman signing on December 1, and Wood and her team leapt into action to work on a Gausman bobblehead before the lockout began.

“That was definitely one I’m glad we were able to decide before the lockout happened, and then also to be able to confirm with him that he would be keeping his hair long. So that would be accurately depicted in his bobblehead.”

We’ve all seen bobbleheads that look almost nothing like the actual player, but the Blue Jays consult the players to ask a few questions before sending the drafts to the designers. Things like uniform preference, and in the case of Gausman, even hair styles were considered.

Player bobbleheads take about six to seven months from concept to creation, and the Gausman giveaway, long locks and all, happens July 13. The “Victory Vlad” bobblehead features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in his post-victory dress down attire, with a backwards cap and untucked jersey.

Back in 2008, the Blue Jays planned a Frank Thomas bobblehead giveaway, but he was released in late April 2008, which left thousands of these giveaways collecting dust. This Frank Thomas bobblehead is now one of the rarest Blue Jays souvenirs on the market.

In order to avoid a situation like that, Wood works closely with Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins and the baseball operations size to oversee the giveaway schedule to ensure potential trade chips are gone from the roster before their giveaway comes to fruition.

There are six bobblehead giveaways on the schedule, including a “Vlad & Dad” bobblehead with Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Jr., a George Springer bobblehead, a “Bo Flow” bobblehead with replica long locks, and a Teoscar Hernandez bobblehead.

With the Blue Jays celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1992 World Series championship, there are a few throwback items on the list; a vintage short sleeve sweatshirt giveaway on June 17, and a retro Blue Jays bomber jacket on August 27.

A jacket fit for a CHAMPION 🏆 Day Six of our Promo & Events Schedule reveal: The 30th Anniversary of our '92 World Series win! — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 20, 2022

Besides all these new giveaways, the Blue Jays are bringing back mainstays like Jr. Jays Sundays every Sunday home game, and Loonie Dogs Night every Tuesday home game with $1 hot dogs.

A full list of the Blue Jays 2022 giveaways is featured below, and aside from the Blue Jays panel hat giveaway on April 8 for the first 45,000 fans, all giveaways are limited to the first 15,000 fans through the turnstiles.

Bobbleheads

George Springer Bobblehead (April 9)

“Bo Flow” Bobblehead (April 29)

Teoscar Hernández Silver Slugger Bobblehead (June 1)

Vlad & Dad Dual Bobblehead for Canada Day Weekend (July 2)

Kevin Gausman Bobblehead (July 13)

Victory Vlad Bobblehead (August 13)

Replica Jerseys & Player Apparel

José Berríos New Blue Replica Jersey (May 16)

Hyun Jin Ryu Blue Replica Jersey (June 16)

Player Designed T-Shirt TBA (June 29)

George Springer Red Replica Jersey (July 1)

Other Giveaways

Blue Jays Panel Hat (April 8)

Jackie Robinson T-Shirt (April 15)

Star Wars Night – Chewbacca Messenger Bag (May 4)

Country Weekend – Army Green Hat (May 20)

Pride Weekend – Blue Jays Rainbow Towel (June 3)

Blue Jays Reusable Bag (June 15)

Blue Jays Vintage Short Sleeve Sweatshirt (June 17)

Blue Jays Caribbean Carnival – Blue Jays Crossbody Bag (July 27)

Blue Jays Floppy Hat (July 30)

Sitcom Night – Friends T-Shirt (August 12)

Blue Jays Bomber Jacket (August 27)

Marvel Superhero Day – Blue Jays Spider-Man Figurine (September 17)

Fan Appreciation Weekend – Blue Jays Vest (October 1)

