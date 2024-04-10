Blue Jays trade pitcher to Cleveland Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have pulled the trigger on a minor trade.

Right-handed relief pitcher Wes Parsons is on his way to Cleveland, with the Blue Jays picking up international signing bonus pool space from the Guardians in return.

OFFICIAL: We’ve traded RHP Wes Parsons to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for International Signing Bonus Pool Space. pic.twitter.com/V3RN0LAkcs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 10, 2024

Parsons, 31, has spent most of his pro career in the minors. After appearing in just one game for the Blue Jays last season, and none at the Major League level prior to that since 2019, he was a surprise addition to their opening day roster.

Parsons said he “teared up,” when he found out he made the big league club.

“Honestly, I’m in shock. I didn’t see it coming… but I was hopeful,” Parsons said last month.

The 6-foot-5 reliever has appeared in two games for the Blue Jays this season, giving up six hits, two walks, and six earned-runs in five innings pitched.

After starting the season on the road with a middling 4-6 record, the Blue Jays have won two straight against the Seattle Mariners at the newly refurbished Rogers Centre.