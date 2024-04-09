Blue Jays fans are already complaining about the new Rogers Centre renovations

Baseball fans got a taste of the latest round of the Rogers Centre’s ongoing $400 million renovation on Monday night when the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners for their home opener.

The new field dimensions and reconfigured seating were mostly well-received by fans, but, just like last year, others are grumbling about one specific change introduced in the latest upgrades to the 35-year-old facility.

People tuning in to watch the televised broadcast of the home opener seemed a bit taken aback by changes to the centre-field view of the stadium’s rebuilt backstop, which looks completely unrecognizable from how it appeared last season.

Agreed. It looks like a SNL set! — Katie Merger (@MergerKatie) April 9, 2024

Some had difficulty focusing on the action with the new view. One viewer called it a “totally strange view from the pitcher on TV now [for] Jays games. The green lower wall can’t stay, it’s blinding and annoying.”

Not sold yet on renos behind home plate at #rogersCentre

Batters seem to blend into new background-hard to see; too many seats there now—with the new gaming seats I think everyone needs to bring their own #Xbox controllers to the park??? #bluejays pic.twitter.com/hZNo6oIE4Q — DJ JD (@DJJoeD1) April 9, 2024

One user complained, “The new TV pitching and batting view at the Rogers Centre is brutal to look at! The neon ads next to the cold grey wall… what an awful design.”

Rogers Centre looks hideous with the new renovations — Boston Sports Enjoyer (@DeversEnjoyer) April 8, 2024

“The TD seats behind home plate at Rogers Centre make for such an ugly view on TV,” said another user.

Others weren’t too bothered by the new setup.

Honestly? I LOVE the new backdrop. Clean, modern, vibrant. I always thought the previous background look cluttered and clunky. pic.twitter.com/fZMXMZHTv1 — Blue Jays (Grand) Dad (@BlueJaysDad) April 9, 2024

Some took issue with the new wall dividing the wealthy premium seatholders from the crowd above, and how this wall cuts off near the top of the camera angle.

The Jays really built a wall to keep out the poors from behind home plate. pic.twitter.com/NiZZSpCPFm — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 8, 2024

A similar situation occurred last year when the stadium’s Outfield District renovations were revealed, and rowdy fans got a bit too heated with visiting bullpen pitchers.