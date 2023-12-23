Blue Jays sign right-handed pitcher Espino

SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
Dec 23 2023, 11:17 pm
The Toronto Blue Jays have added some pitching help to their roster.

The team agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Paolo Espino today according to the NY Post‘s Jon Heyman.

Espino will turn 37-years-old on January 10. He has played the last four seasons for the Washington Nationals but pitched just four innings last season.

He has pitched a total of 257 innings over his MLB career which has spanned five years.

Born in Panama City, Espino was originally selected in the 1oth round of the 2006 MLB Draft. However, he wouldn’t make his MLB debut until more than a decade later in 2017.

