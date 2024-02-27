4-year-old son of Blue Jays pitcher Swanson hit by car

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson will be away from the team for the foreseeable future while dealing with a serious family emergency.

As per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, Toronto manager John Schneider informed reporters that the 30-year-old reliever is taking a leave of absence after his four-year-old son, Toby, was hit by a car and airlifted to a local hospital over the weekend while in Florida for spring training.

According to Schneider, the young Swanson is “on the road to recovery and surrounded by family.”

John Schneider just shared with us that Erik Swanson’s 4-year-old son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday and airlifted to hospital. Toby is “on the road to recovery and surrounded by family.” Swanson will be away from the team. An emotional Schneider expressed his love and support. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 27, 2024

Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae added that Schneider sent his thanks to the first responders in Clearwater, Florida.

No further timeline was communicated on Swanson’s expected return to the team.

Swanson was originally acquired by the franchise in late 2022, when he was dealt to Toronto from the Seattle Mariners as part of a deal that sent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez the other way.

In 2023, his first season with the organization, Swanson had a record of 4-2 with an ERA of 2.97, 75 strikeouts and four saves in 69 appearances for the Blue Jays. He is expected to be one of Toronto’s top bullpen arms this season upon his return to the team, as he carried the third-best ERA on the team of any pitcher with over 50 innings last season.

The Blue Jays began their spring training schedule this past Saturday, which runs through March 25. Their first series of the season will also be taking place in Florida, with Toronto set to kick off their 2024 regular season on March 28 with a visit to the Tampa Bay Rays.