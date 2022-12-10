Blue Jays sign free-agent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier: report

The Toronto Blue Jays have come to terms on a contract with free agent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

The deal is pending a physical, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Damn autocorrect. Blue Jays in agreement with Kevin Kiermaier pending physical, per industry source. https://t.co/XzRWiuhxUP — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) December 10, 2022

He became a free agent after the Tampa Bay Rays declined his $13 million option for the 2023 season.

Kiermaier, who underwent hip surgery in August and arthroscopic knee surgery after the 2021 season, has spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, batting a career .248 with 82 home runs and 316 runs batted in. Last season, he played 63 games with the Rays, batting .228 with seven home runs and 22 RBI.

The 32-year-old is a three-time Gold Glove winner, capturing the defensive honour in 2015, 2016, and 2019. He was also named Platinum Glove winner in 2015.