"Do something": Blue Jays fans getting antsy with team's slow offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays officially put single game tickets for next season on sale earlier today, which is usually something that fans who don’t have the luxury of season tickets eagerly await.

But the team didn’t exactly get the enthused fan reaction they were probably hoping for.

When the Blue Jays told their fans that “the wait is over” when it came to their ticket purchasing options for 2023, Toronto fans flooded the mentions of the team’s Twitter account with anger and anxiety about the team’s less-than-inspiring offseason.

A little under a month ago, Toronto’s management duo of GM Ross Atkins and President Mark Shapiro stunned the fanbase with the shocking trade of popular outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners.

Losing a fan favourite was one thing, but it was a doubly strange move to see Hernandez headed to the team that had just eliminated Toronto from playoff contention earlier this year.

Many fans expected that the Hernandez trade was the start of a busy offseason for the Blue Jays, and more moves were just around the corner.

In the weeks since, well, Toronto hasn’t done a heck of a lot in either the free agency or trade market.

Three of the names they’ve been connected with — Justin Verlander, Cody Bellinger, and Andrew Heaney — have already found other destinations.

And until they make that next big move, it doesn’t appear the fanbase will let the team rest on their laurels.

Here’s what the Twitter reaction looked like when the Jays simply tried to get the word out about next season’s seating options:

DO something, and we'll pay! — Matt G (@Jayslightning79) December 8, 2022

How bout sign some players and/or trade for someone of need. Get off your damn hands, Ross and Mark! @EdwardSRogers whats the hold up?? — Dillon Kronberger (@TheViper306) December 8, 2022

This feels like click bait when we’re all waiting for a free agent signing. — Michael Peters (@mikeyp1213) December 8, 2022

Jays fans watching other teams make moves pic.twitter.com/MGJdOwkndp — dags (@rev0hh) December 8, 2022

Not till you sign some more players to make us excited. — Dave H (@MapleLeafDavid) December 8, 2022

atkins in free agency pic.twitter.com/qx5YgblbqT — Pisano Romano (@PisanoRomano) December 8, 2022

that’s not what we are waiting for — Tanner Parascak (@TannerParascak) December 8, 2022

Until management does something, you shouldn't expect anyone to put out money for tickets. — Bob Stewart (@BobStew29950423) December 8, 2022

Other fans were a bit more sarcastic with their replies.

I reported this tweet for harassment. Good luck with your ticket sales — spencer higginbotham🦕 (@Spenred) December 8, 2022

Yup this is what we were waiting for. Thanks — Kyle (neopet lover) (@BlueMetropolis) December 8, 2022

In fairness to the Blue Jays, just because they haven’t made a major move to upgrade the team doesn’t mean they won’t do it.

Toronto’s management group has proven they’re keen to make a savvy move: with George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Marcus Semien, and Hyun-Jin Ryu just some of the team’s free-agent signings over the past few seasons.

And there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the Blue Jays’ 2023 season: another year of Vladimir Guerrero and Bo Bichette’s growth, Alek Manoah and Gausman coming off near-Cy Young-caliber seasons, and another full season at the newly renovated Rogers Centre.

But there are probably just as many reasons to wonder exactly what Atkins and Shapiro have cooking, with the team’s lack of activity causing much of the fanbase to get a little antsy.

For now, Jays fans are left in the moment where it feels like they’re still waiting for the server to bring the food out.