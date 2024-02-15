SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Will the Blue Jays add another player? Fans not thrilled with Atkins' answer

Feb 15 2024, 10:43 pm
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

The pressure is on for Toronto Blue Jays management entering the 2024 season, but don’t expect Ross Atkins to make big changes to his roster anytime soon.

After a disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, the Blue Jays entered the offseason in hopes of adding a superstar-calibre player to their lineup. They were in on both Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani but failed to land either. Instead, they settled for more mid-tier additions, which has them on the outside looking in for the playoff picture according to oddsmakers.

Given their playoff disappointments, one would think that Blue Jays management would be looking to do everything in their power to bring in a game-changing player, though based on comments from Atkins today, that doesn’t seem likely.

“At this point, additions that would be of significance would mean some level of subtraction,” Atkins said to reporters.

That quote certainly doesn’t sound promising, and though Atkins is known for being tight-lipped when speaking to media, Jays fans were not thrilled with this answer.


One big-name player who remains on the market is Cody Bellinger. The 2019 NL MVP was reportedly on the Blue Jays radar earlier in the offseason, but rumours on that front have since evaporated. At this time, it seems that Atkins is preparing to enter the season with his current roster intact.

Today marked the first day of spring training workouts for the Blue Jays, while their first spring training game will come on February 24 versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

