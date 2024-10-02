The Toronto Blue Jays are feeling the heat from fans following a season-ending press conference this morning.

To the displeasure of many, the Blue Jays announced that both general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider will be returning for the 2025 season. This is a somewhat shocking development given the team’s highly disappointing 74-88 record, which was dead last in the AL East.

Team president Mark Shapiro was forced to face the music in today’s presser, getting grilled by several reporters who did their best to represent a very frustrated fan base. One in particular who really brought the heat was Rosie DiManno of the Toronto Star, who shockingly asked Shapiro his thoughts about an anonymous player telling her the Blue Jays organization was a “f*cking sh*tshow.”

“That’s what I would expect from you, Rosie,” responded a clearly irritated Shapiro. “I was actually really proud of our clubhouse all year long, both player and coaching staff. I think in situations like we had this year, those cracks tend to get revealed, and I thought our clubhouse remained unified; it remained positive and solution-focused.”

As you can imagine, this clip quickly blew up on social media, with some Blue Jays fans even speculating which player may have said this to DiManno.

While the clip above has been talked about plenty, today’s entire press conference is garnering plenty of conversation from the fan base. Despite Shapiro seeming to believe that the group he has in place is capable of leading the Blue Jays to great heights, there is some serious doubt among fans.

Having a good free agency period this offseason can help put the entire front office back in somewhat better graces. Many top-tier players are available, and with the organization remaining adamant that they want to contend in 2025, they will need to add a player or two from the free-agent class to help make that goal a reality.