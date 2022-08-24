Blue Jays release 2023 regular season schedule

The Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of games left on their schedule for this year, but they’ve already come out with a new one.

Today, the Blue Jays (and the rest of Major League Baseball) have announced their schedule for the 2023 regular season.

While most fans might have their eyes on the team neck and neck in the middle of a heated wildcard race, it’s never too early to start planning your next summer baseball road trip.

The home opener is slated for April 11 in Toronto against the Detroit Tigers, while the Jays actually start the season with a road trip to St. Louis, Kansas City and the LA Angels.

On Canada Day, the Jays will host the Boston Red Sox, while the All-Star break is scheduled for July 10-13.

In addition to St. Louis, the Blue Jays will play a total of 46 interleague games, including plenty of opponents like the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres, who they haven’t seen since 2019.

Meanwhile, the Jays will play in Seattle from July 21 to 23, a typical treat of West Coast Jays fans.

They’re ending the season with 15 games against Boston, New York, and Tampa Bay. Buckle up.

We’ll leave you with a quote from former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, who has hopped on Twitter this week, much to the delight of fans.

In baseball with 162 games, you earn everything — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 22, 2022