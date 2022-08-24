Blue Jays fans are loving John Gibbons’ hilarious new Twitter account

You can take John Gibbons out of the Toronto Blue Jays, but you can’t take the Toronto Blue Jays out of John Gibbons.

Gibbons, who spent two seasons in the MLB in the 1980s with the New York Mets, was best known to the public for his two separate stints in the Toronto dugout from 2004-2008 and 2014-2018.

This week, the former Blue Jays manager signed up for a few different social media networks, joining all of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

But perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s been his Twitter presence that has re-endeared himself to fans.

Sometimes, he’s just sharing simple thoughts.

In baseball with 162 games, you earn everything — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 22, 2022

Sometimes, he’s sharing his wisdom in a way only he can.

Can’t soar with the eagles when you hoot with the owls — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 21, 2022

Other times, he’s making fun of Yankees Manager Aaron Boone for his post-game outbursts.

Look for Boonie to slam the table again — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 21, 2022

He’s also easy to poke fun at himself, saying that he’s “smarter now” than when he was managing the Jays.

I’m smarter now watching on tv — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 21, 2022

Gibbons also had a less-than-kind interaction with former Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, asking him “future of what?” when Stroman posted a new pair of shoes were “the future”.

Steps my man — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 22, 2022

It appeared that Stroman didn’t take the incident too kindly, blocking Gibbons.

Ha,Already did. I ll get him — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 22, 2022

Gibbons thinks though that Stroman merely thought it was a fake account.

He thought It wasn’t me. Figured I’m to old fashioned and not smart enough to figure this stuff out for it to be me. Steps my man — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 23, 2022

Despite Gibbons’ video introducing himself, some Jays fans are skeptical that it’s actually the former manager running his own page.

John Gibbons could get verified and I still won’t believe he’s actually running that Twitter account I don’t care — Blu J (@BlueJaysDork) August 23, 2022

Speaking of Twitter trolls, Gibby learned the hard way that users like @BlueMetropolis can sometimes pull your leg a bit too far.

Asked who had the strongest closer mentality of all the guys he managed, Gibbons replied “Ryan,” meaning former Jays closer B.J. Ryan.

Despite the record clearly indicating otherwise, @BlueMetropolis then went on to confuse Gibbons by claiming he’d actually said Ryan Tepera was the greatest reliever of all time.

Gibbons simply replied with a single question mark.

While he might not have the nuances of online discourse down yet, it’s still been a delight to see Gibbons come on social media this week.

Perhaps most importantly of all, we found out that Gibbons’ favourite beer is Budweiser.

Bud — JohnGibbons05 (@johngibbons05) August 22, 2022

It’s been less than five days, but Gibbons is up to nearly 200 tweets so far at press time. Who knows what his tweets will be like once the MLB playoff start — we can only imagine.