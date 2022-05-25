Dan Shulman’s son Ben to make Blue Jays broadcast debut this week

A second Shulman is entering the Toronto Blue Jays broadcast booth.

Ben Shulman, son of longtime Jays broadcaster Dan, will be hitting the radio airwaves starting on Thursday for the team’s series against the Los Angeles Angels.

“I’m excited to confirm that this week I’ll be headed back home to Toronto. I have the privilege of filling in for Ben Wagner during the Blue Jays series starting tomorrow vs. the Angels for FAN 590 with Ben Nicholson-Smith,” Shulman shared on Twitter.

Ben Shulman, a Toronto native, is a graduate of Syracuse University’s broadcast journalism program and has previously worked on NCAA baseball and basketball games and has served as the voice of the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the High-A Midwest League.

“I can’t thank the people at Sportsnet enough,” the younger Shulman added. “While many imagined hitting that big homer as a kid, this was my biggest dream, partly due to my crippling unathleticism. SN made my dream a reality, and I hope to bring some of that excited kid on the air. Hope to see you there!”

Meanwhile, Dan will be on the Sportsnet TV call next week when the Jays return home to take on the White Sox.

It’s not the first time they’ve worked the same sport for separate broadcasts, previously having both called the same Syracuse basketball game in the past.

Sportsnet colleagues were quick to congratulate the broadcaster on his first MLB gig.

“The apple didn’t fall far from the tree,” Sportsnet’s Jamie Campbell said. “Have fun, kid!”

“Enjoy the call this weekend!” Wagner said.

The series kicks off at 9:38 pm ET on Thursday night, with the game being broadcast on Sportsnet and the Fan 590.