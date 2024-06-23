Blue Jays prospect suspended 80 games after failed drug test

The MLB has handed a Toronto Blue Jays prospect a hefty suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The league announced this morning that shortstop Orelvis Martinez had been suspended for 80 games after the 22-year-old tested positive for Clomiphene. Martinez made his MLB debut with the Jays on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath shared the news on X.

MLB just announced that #BlueJays prospect Orelvis Martinez, who just made his MLB debut on Friday, is suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clomiphene, a performance enhancing substance. Suspension is effective immediately — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) June 23, 2024

Blue Jays management has been swift in responding to the announcement. According to CityNews Toronto reporter Lindsay Dunn, Jays GM Ross Atkins fully supports the MLB’s decision to suspend Martinez.

“The Blue Jays fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and strongly believe in keeping the game on a level playing field,” Ross’ statement read. “We were both surprised and disappointed to learn of Orelvis Martinez’s suspension. We will do everything in our power to ensure Orelvis has learned from this mistake.

“Orelvis has our support, and we know he will get through this.”

Statement from General Manager Ross Atkins on Orelvis Martinez Suspension: “The Blue Jays fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, and strongly believe in keeping the game on a level playing field. We were both surprised and… https://t.co/sZ9yAAgW5Q — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) June 23, 2024

Martinez has put out a statement through the MLBPA regarding the suspension and explained that he and his girlfriend have been trying to start a family and had been prescribed a fertility drug that included the banned substance in the offseason. He added that he failed to disclose this to the Jays and MLBPA.

He has taken full responsibility for the oversight.

“I want to apologize to my teammates in both Buffalo and Toronto, the Blue Jays organization, and most importantly, the fans who have supported me during my career,” Martinez said. “I will learn from this experience and come back to the field in September.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued the following statement on behalf of Orelvis Martinez: pic.twitter.com/67MIRF4T2k — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 23, 2024

The undrafted Martinez joined the Blue Jays organization back in 2018 and has emerged as one of the team’s top prospects over the past few seasons. With Bo Bichette injured, the team decided to give Martinez his first taste of major-league action.