Here's what the Blue Jays playoff schedule will look like this year (if they make it)

If the Toronto Blue Jays win the World Series this year, the earliest day they can do so is Halloween — October 31.

But if you’re simply focused on when the team might be playing their first playoff game in the city (or elsewhere), that date is much sooner, and mathematically, much more likely.

Toronto is sitting at over 97% odds to make the postseason and can do so as soon as tomorrow should they win their next two games against the New York Yankees, and the Houston Astros sweep the Seattle Mariners after winning last night’s series opener.

In any case, the Blue Jays have six games left to win at least three games to fully guarantee a postseason berth, but could also get there should the Mariners lose two or more of their six remaining games.

If they make the postseason, Toronto will be sitting in the second or third Wild Card spot, meaning they’d have to play a best-of-three series entirely on the road just to host a postseason game. Should they come through victorious in that round, Toronto’s first home playoff contest of the year would be October 10 in Game 3 of the ALDS, with tickets going on sale Thursday at 10 am ET.

Times haven’t been released for the MLB postseason just yet, but we do have the dates of every playoff game Toronto could conceivably play this coming year. Be aware: many playoff games are typically played during the daytime, meaning it might be time to book off October 10 and 11 if you’re looking to attend those.

Here’s what Toronto’s path to the World Series looks like, as well as when they’ll be hosting games at the Rogers Centre should they make the playoffs:

Wild Card Series

Game 1: Tuesday, October 3 — on road

Game 2: Wednesday, October 4 — on road

Game 3: Thursday, October 5* — on road

American League Division Series (ALDS)

Game 1: Saturday, October 7, —on road

Game 2: Sunday, October 8 — on road

Game 3: Tuesday, October 10 @ Toronto

Game 4: Wednesday, October 11* @ Toronto

Game 5: Friday, October 13* — on road

League Championship Series

Game 1: Sunday, October 15

Game 2: Monday, October 16

Game 3: Wednesday, October 18

Game 4: Thursday, October 19

Game 5: Friday, October 20*

Game 6: Sunday, October 22*

Game 7: Monday, October 23*

Based on the current standings, it’s likely Toronto would host Games 3, 4, and 5, should they advance to the ALCS, unless their opponent is the third Wild Card winner (Houston or Seattle), in which case they’d host Games 1, 2, 6, and 7.

World Series

Game 1: Friday, October 27

Game 2: Saturday, October 28

Game 3: Monday, October 30

Game 4: Tuesday, October 31

Game 5: Wednesday, November 1*

Game 6: Friday, November 3*

Game 7: Saturday, November 4*

Similar to the ALCS, Toronto would likely be the road team for the World Series, hosting Games 3, 4, and 5, unless facing a lower-ranked opponent. We’ll cross that bridge if we get there, however, as it’s more than a month away.

*if necessary.