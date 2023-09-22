How to get Blue Jays playoff tickets in Toronto

Though the Toronto Blue Jays will need to finish the season out strong, they are very much in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Despite Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays hold sole possession of the second wild card position in the AL thanks to a recent five-game winning streak. They currently own an 85-68 record, while both the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are hot on their tail with identical records of 84-68.

With October quickly approaching, that means that playoff baseball is getting very close. As a result, Blue Jays playoff tickets will soon be going on sale. The team announced on Thursday that beginning September 28, single-game playoff tickets will be available for purchase. Fans wishing to buy them can do so through the Blue Jays official website, StubHub, SeatGeek, and Ticketmaster.

Despite having a slight upper hand in the playoff race right now, things won’t be easy for the Blue Jays. Beginning at 6:40 pm ET tonight, they will take on the AL East’s second-place Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series. They will then face the Yankees for a three-game series in between, before taking on the Rays once again to end their season.

The good news for the Blue Jays is that the Rangers and Mariners are set to play one another in a three-game series beginning tonight. Depending on the results, one could pull away while the other tapers off. Of course, that will only matter if the Jays are able to continue racking up wins down the stretch.

Taking the mound for the Blue Jays in tonight’s big game will be Chris Bassitt, who owns a stellar 3.78 ERA on the year. He will be going up against Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who has a 3.53 ERA. There is no update yet on whether Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be able to go as he continues to battle a knee injury, though the fact he was able to pinch hit last night versus the Yankees suggests he is close to a return.