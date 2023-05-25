Blue Jays call players-only meeting after latest disappointing loss

To say the Toronto Blue Jays players (and their fans) aren’t too pleased with their performance right now would be in line for understatement of the year.

As a team that opened the season with World Series aspirations, Toronto has gone a dismal 2-8 over their last 10 games, a slide that’s pushed them out of playoff contention for the time being.

At a record of 26-25, Toronto sits fifth in the American League East and is currently three games behind the Houston Astros for the league’s third and final wild card spot.

Most recently, Toronto wrapped up their series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday with a 6-3 loss at Tropicana Field, putting their divisional record at just 6-15 through six series against American League East opponents to date.

As per Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae, the Blue Jays held a players-only meeting following Thursday’s loss to the Rays, as relayed by manager John Schneider.

The #BlueJays players called a closed door players’ meeting postgame. John Schneider said they “beat me to it.” On the series Vs Rays:

“We got punched in the face,” Schneider said, per Mae.

Toronto walloped the Rays 20-1 on Tuesday night but was outscored 19-10 over the other three games of the four-game set. Toronto has yet to win back-to-back games since a three-game sweep of the Braves at home from May 12 to 14, and is 8-15 in the month of May.

In his first full season as Toronto’s manager after getting the job in an interim role last season following the firing of Charlie Montoyo, Schneider has faced intense scrutiny for his in-game decisions.

Toronto returns to action tomorrow when they take on the Minnesota Twins on the road, with first pitch set for 8:10 pm ET.