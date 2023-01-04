Five Blue Jays players signing autographs at Rogers Arena in Vancouver this month

The Toronto Blue Jays are packing their bags and heading west.

For the first time since 2018, Canada’s only Major League Baseball club is visiting Vancouver as part of their annual Winter Tour, setting up autograph sessions and other fan engagements from January 12 to 14.

Adam Cimber, Danny Jansen, Jordan Romano, Santiago Espinal, and Tim Mayza will lead sessions through various parts of the Lower Mainland.

The players will be available for a ticketed autograph session at Rogers Arena on January 14 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. To get tickets, fans must register through an online lottery from January 4 at 10 am to January 5 at 9:59 am, with winners being notified by email. Winners will be allowed to purchase up to four tickets for $10 each, with proceeds benefitting Jays Care Foundation.

❄️ Winter Tour is BACK ❄️ See you soon, Vancouver & Toronto: https://t.co/LrDf7bPoVU pic.twitter.com/DerQidH5ZU — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 3, 2023

On January 13, from 6 pm to 9 pm, the club will host a youth baseball clinic at Rogers Arena, giving children aged 8-12 a chance to practice their baseball skills with Blue Jays players and staff. To attend, children must register through an online lottery running from January 4 to 5.

Outside of the Rogers Arena visits, Blue Jays staff will head to The Dugout drop-in centre to deliver warm winter clothing to those in need on January 12, while players head up the Grouse Mountain gondola on January 13 for a special outdoor school visit with Vancouver area students.

The Vancouver tour wraps up with a stop at Ronald McDonald House on January 14, where players will visit with families and children for an afternoon of fun.

Vancouver may not have an MLB team, but for Mayza, the visit will be a homecoming of sorts. Now 31, he played 12 games for the Blue Jays’ single-A affiliate Vancouver Canadians, in 2014 after the Toronto club selected him in the 12th round of the MLB Draft.