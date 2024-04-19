Cockpit incident on Toronto flight has Blue Jays opponent being investigated

The Colorado Rockies are the subject of a US federal investigation after hitting coach and former MLB ball player Hensley Meulens posted a shocking video to social media captured on a team flight bound for Toronto.

A since-deleted video posted to Meulens’ Instagram account shows the Rockies’ 56-year-old hitting coach sitting in the pilot’s seat of a United Airlines flight that the team chartered to Toronto for a three-game series against the Blue Jays from April 12-14.

The Colorado Rockies are under federal investigation after hitting coach Hensley Muelens posted this video in the cockpit of the team’s flight “We are deeply disturbed by what we see in that video.” -United Airlines spokesperson (via @chrisvanderveen) pic.twitter.com/4lqcuQyPuz — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2024

In the clip, Meulens can be heard joking about how he was going to land the plane, as a flight officer seated next to him looks on smiling and makes no visible effort to shut down the stunt.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is conducting an investigation into the incident, and the operator of the charter flight has issued a statement condemning the dangerous incident.

In a statement shared with KUSA Denver, a spokesperson for United Airlines said that the airline is “deeply disturbed by what we see in that video,” referring to Meulens as “an unauthorized person in the flight deck” and that his presence in the cockpit was “a clear violation of our safety and operational policies.”

United has stated that the incident occurred when the aircraft was at cruising altitude with autopilot engaged, suggesting Meulens was not in control of the aircraft.