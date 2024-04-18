Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Josh Towers spent five seasons with the franchise, and he seemed to never be short of having fun off the field.

In a recent interview with his former general manager JP Ricciardi, Towers shared a story of how he and fellow starter Ted Lilly used to get under the skin of the late Roy Halladay.

With your typical starter playing just once every five days, Towers said that sitting in the dugout on days he wasn’t pitching wasn’t always his preferred choice.

“When we had Ted Lilly on the team… we can’t sit there for nine innings and watch the game, it’s not gonna happen,” Towers admitted.

Towers had a record of 37-42 with an ERA of 4.93 and 316 strikeouts in 108 appearances for the Blue Jays in his career. Playing on the team from 2003 to 2007, Towers said that Halladay was adamant that the team’s pitchers stay laser-focused on the game when they weren’t playing.

“Roy was like a police officer,” Towers continued. “He wanted us on the bench, and we couldn’t do it. I remember every seventh inning Lilly and I would go inside and do ads and stuff.”

Towers added that Lilly had a unique routine of getting food sent to the dugout long before the days of Uber Eats.

“He would always get like [a staff member] or somebody to order sushi in the stadium and they’d bring it down during the game. He would be [hiding]… Roy couldn’t find him anywhere, and he’d be on the bathroom stall eating the sushi with his feet up, Roy would be looking for him. Like the sh*t that we would do, like just the little stuff… it made me laugh all day. Roy will be looking all over… he can’t find Ted, while he’s standing on the toilets eating sushi.”

The full interview is available on YouTube.