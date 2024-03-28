Blue Jays set opening day roster and reveal batting order

Toronto Blue Jays baseball is officially back, as they are set to begin their 2024 season this afternoon in a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

John Schneider has put together his opening day lineup, which will see veteran George Springer hitting in the leadoff position. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be behind him, followed by Bo Bichette. Hitting cleanup will be newcomer Justin Turner, who the Jays signed to a one-year, $13 million deal in late January.

🚨 Our FIRST lineup of the season 🚨 #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/ze9AKeHCOe — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2024

Jose Berrios will be on the mound, which was expected to happen as Kevin Gausman had his start pushed back due to shoulder fatigue.

The Jays also officially presented their opening day roster on X this morning, though no real surprises stood out.

They also announced plenty of roster moves. Alek Manoah, Jordan Romano, and Erik Swanson have all been placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to March 25. Meanwhile, Danny Jansen has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25.

The one surprise of the day was to see that the Blue Jays chose to designate Yosver Zulueta for assignment. The 26-year-old was looked at as a top pitching prospect in the organization not too long ago but has failed to take the next step most expected he would have by now. Removing him from the Blue Jays roster allowed them to make room for both Brian Serven and Daniel Vogelbach.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 C Brian Serven and DH Daniel Vogelbach selected to the Major League roster 🔹 C Danny Jansen (right wrist fracture) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25 🔹 RHP Alek Manoah (right shoulder inflammation) placed on 15-day IL, retroactive to March 25 🔹… pic.twitter.com/biVa8oYesf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2024



The Jays are entering the 2024 season with mixed expectations. While some believe they possess the talent to go on a deep run, FanGraphs odds are giving them just a 49.2% chance to make the playoffs.

There is no denying that this team has frustrated many of their fans as of late, particularly this offseason, where they failed to make the roster upgrades many expected they would after being swept by the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card series. Despite the lack of changes, this team still appears to be very excited to get things going.

Happy Opening Day to all baseball fans!! The game is a beautiful thing and we love being able to showcase our talents for the entire WORLD to see! Let’s get it @BlueJays #OpeningDay — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) March 28, 2024

Happy Opening Day. One of the most beautiful days of the year. Let’s make this season one of the best on and off the field. Go Blue Jays! — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) March 28, 2024

Opening pitch is set to get underway today at 4:10 pm ET. Zach Eflin is expected to be on the bump for the Rays to begin this one.