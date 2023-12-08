Blue Jays expected to find out Ohtani fate as decision "imminent": report

The latest update to the Toronto Blue Jays’ chances of winning the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes basically boils down to one thing: well, we’ll know pretty soon!

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the global superstar and the most hotly contested free agent in the league’s history could be making his decision as early as today, with the decision deemed as “imminent.”

Source: Shohei Ohtani’s decision is imminent, possibly as early as today. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

That’s not much of a departure from multiple earlier reports, which suggested that Ohtani’s decision would be coming by the end of the weekend.

Morosi also added that the Blue Jays are a finalist for Ohtani, which again, isn’t all that surprising based on any other report that’s come out in recent days.

The Blue Jays are one finalist for Shohei Ohtani as his decision approaches, as I reported on @MLBNetwork moments ago.@MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2023

Toronto reportedly met with the 29-year-old two-way star earlier this week at their Dunedin, Florida, spring training and player development complex, though both Jays manager John Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins wouldn’t divulge any details when pressed by the media earlier this week about the meeting.

What really got Jays fans going, however, was a post from @cdnpoli101 that noticed a private flight departing from Anaheim to Toronto today at 9 am PT via an online tracker.

A private flight from Anaheim airport to Toronto has popped up on flight trackers departing at 9am PST. I don’t want to go full Kawaii here but it isn’t common to see such a flight between those two airports. #Ohtani #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Tc9VwtD54X — JB | Polisci (@cdnpoli101) December 8, 2023

While it could be nothing, it’s not exactly the most common of routes. Either way, if Ohtani is on that plane, he’ll likely get spotted at some point along the way.

Ohtani hit .304 with 151 hits, 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 135 games this past season, while he had a 3.14 ERA and a 10-5 record on the mound in 132 innings pitched for the Angels en route to winning his second American League MVP.

Ohtani is unable to pitch in the 2024 season due to an elbow injury but is expected to be back at full capacity for the 2025 season.