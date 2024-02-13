Blue Jays announce new Toronto-inspired alternate jersey

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking a little bit different for select games this upcoming season.

Today, the team announced that they’re part of the MLB’s City Connect jersey program, originally launched in 2021.

As part of a collaboration with Nike — the league’s official jersey manufacturer — the Blue Jays will be one of eight teams getting City Connect uniforms for the first time in 2024.

Coming soon to our City 👀 pic.twitter.com/QFpU8k4xAr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 13, 2024

Though some alternate jerseys in baseball are merely throwbacks or slight alterations of their current setup, the City Connect jerseys have a history of being quite a departure from a team’s typical look. For example, the Boston Red Sox’s uniforms are blue and yellow in a nod to the official colours of the historic Boston Marathon, while the Washington Nationals feature a grey-and-pink cherry blossom-themed look. Across the league, 28 MLB teams will now be part of the program, with just the New York Yankees and Oakland A’s not taking part.

We don’t have many details on what the final product will look like yet for Toronto, but we’ll surely get a better answer in the coming weeks as the season gets a little closer. The team’s initial announcement came in a black-and-white overlay of the Nike logo alongside the Jays logo on top of the Toronto skyline. Taken at the most literal interpretation of the announcement, that could suggest a CN Tower-themed uniform in black-and-white.

Toronto is no stranger to alternative looks for their baseball team, having debuted their typical Canada Day uniforms back in 1996, which are a red take on whatever their home jersey looked like at the time. They unveiled their current powder blue alternates back in 2020.

Spring training officially opens for the Blue Jays on February 24, when they face off against the Philadelphia Phillies at 10:07 am ET/1:07 pm ET.