Blue Jays having discussions with Michael Taylor's camp: report

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking into signing free agent centre fielder Michael Taylor.

This comes from a recent report from MLB insider Jon Morosi. According to Morosi, Blue Jays management has had discussions with Taylor’s representatives in recent days.

The Blue Jays and Michael A. Taylor’s representatives have been in recent contact, source confirms. Taylor, 32, is coming off a career-high 21 home runs in 2023. He was a Gold Glove-winning outfielder in 2021.@MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 22, 2023



“The Blue Jays and Michael A. Taylor’s representatives have been in recent contact, source confirms,” Morosi wrote on X. “Taylor, 32, is coming off a career-high 21 home runs in 2023. He was a Gold Glove-winning outfielder in 2021.”

Taylor was a part of the Minnesota Twins team that eliminated the Jays in the postseason earlier this year. Before his one-year stint with the Twins, he spent two seasons with the Kansas City Royals, and parts of six seasons with the Washington Nationals to begin his career.

Along with his career-high 21 home runs in 129 games, Taylor had 51 RBIs and a .220 batting average. That batting average was slightly lower than his career percentage of .239.

While Taylor would be an intriguing add, Jays fans won’t be showing much excitement regarding any player until a contract is official. This fan base believed that they were the favourites for both Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani, only to see both head elsewhere, so they are rightfully hesitant about any similar reports right now.

Speaking of favourites, the Blue Jays are being viewed as that once again in the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes. Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but no doubt landing the 2019 NL MVP would help take the sting out of failing to land Soto and Ohtani.