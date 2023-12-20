MLB insider tabs Blue Jays as favourites for Cody Bellinger

The Toronto Blue Jays are still in the hunt for Cody Bellinger, it seems.

In an article for MLB.com, MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand discussed the possibility of the 2019 NL MVP ending up north of the border after spending the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs.

“It’s difficult to project the number of teams that are still in play for Bellinger, but the Blue Jays and Cubs appear to be the two favourites for his services,” Feinsand wrote, adding that the Cubs have had multiple chances to re-sign him already. “The Blue Jays still feel like the favourites here. Toronto took a big swing on Ohtani, so we know the Jays have the money to sign Bellinger, who is believed to be seeking a deal well north of $200 million.”

A 2020 World Series champion with the Dodgers, Bellinger had a resurgent year last season in Chicago on a one-year contract after a few down seasons following his MVP run.

Bellinger had a .307 batting average with 153 hits, 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 95 runs scored in 130 games in 2023 with the Cubs, where he won the Comeback Player of the Year award and his second Silver Slugger award.

With Toronto looking to add to its outfield following the departure of Kevin Kiermaier, it seems like centre field is the most natural spot for Bellinger, with Daulton Varsho in left field and George Springer in right.

And because there always seems to be a bit of ridiculousness associated with offseason rumours, you can bet there’s a bit with this one too. Bellinger’s fiancée, Chase Carter. posted a photo from Toronto last Sunday that got Jays fans curious if it was a sign he’d end up signing with the team.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see where exactly Bellinger ends up.