Fan destroys ballpark snack at Blue Jays game and wears it on his face

The Toronto Blue Jays won on the road on Tuesday night, but one fan in attendance in Chicago likely needed a full shower to clean up after the game.

After a series of rain delays, Toronto took down the Chicago White Sox by a 7-2 score, led by a pair of three-run outbursts in the second and eighth innings.

But perhaps a game between two teams below .500 wasn’t the most interesting thing for one spectator, who decided to, well, shove his face in a bowl of snack food.

you hate to see it 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hFzy8bdJUa — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 29, 2024

It’s hard to tell exactly what the fan was eating (maybe nachos?), but it’s easy to tell that the result was a big old mess.

The NBC Sports Chicago announcing duo seemed to have a laugh with the whole ordeal, firing off quips like “That’s a decent look… Does he know he’s on camera?” and “Who’s got a napkin? What section is he in?”

On the field, Davis Schneider led the way for the Jays with three hits, while Toronto starter Kevin Gausman pitched six innings while giving up just one run along the way.

The Blue Jays and White Sox return to Guaranteed Rate Field tonight for the final game of the series, with the first pitch set for 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT. Alek Manoah is expected to get the start for Toronto, while Chris Flexen will be on the bump for the White Sox. As usual during the NHL postseason, the game will be broadcast on Sportsnet One.

Tonight’s game is also the precursor to a big day for the Jays. On Thursday evening, Jays fans will finally get a look at the special edition “City Connect” uniform, which is expected to be officially released tomorrow after a series of unconfirmed leaks throughout the past week.