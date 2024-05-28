Blue Jays fans are skeptical on validity of new jersey leak

Toronto Blue Jays fans believed they had found a leaked image of the team’s soon-to-be-released City Connect uniforms, but that may not be the case.

Looks like the Blue Jays City Connect jerseys have leaked (via @paintsbyparkin) pic.twitter.com/vzBjcjBGIp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 27, 2024

In a now-deleted post on X, user painsbyparkin uploaded an image of what was believed to be the Blue Jays’ new uniform. Fans were not at all happy with the look of it, but thankfully, it appears that it may not be the uniform after all.

Thursday 🌃 Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/YDDqTaRZdP — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 27, 2024



Many Blue Jays fans are speculating that the purple around the CN Tower in the latest promo video, which dropped last night, doesn’t match the leaked uniform.

So i have a feeling those “leaked city connects” are fake because there’s been so many purple teasers — SportsSplexx (@SportsSplexx) May 27, 2024

If this means the one that leaked isn’t the real one… 😅 pic.twitter.com/WPFclOBMsd — jonjon (@vladdyswagon) May 27, 2024

Feels like this is confirming the leak is fake. 🙏 — 🤩🙌 (@makememakesense) May 27, 2024

Still hoping and praying for purple irdgaf — rip 119jinsu (@dfacavan) May 27, 2024

Ayyy, thanks for sorta helping address most of our fears on those “leaks” based on the continued colour highlight. — Logan (@Blottskie) May 27, 2024

If the City Connects are teal and purple we will have the best ones, no contest. https://t.co/jEtgAhi9rT pic.twitter.com/y8fHaNKfem — Leigh Wallace (she/her) (@LeighWalla) May 27, 2024

Soooo the purple is now semi-confirmed but there’s no purple in the alleged leak… so perhaps the leak is not a leak at all 👀 https://t.co/hSXuDslEti — Alyssa Cohen (@aalyssacohen) May 27, 2024

This is giving me the tiniest bit of faith that the leaks are fake. But at this point, I have trust issues. https://t.co/CM3rIGzYIa — Leah (@filinsk) May 27, 2024



If the image circulating is indeed the uniform they are going with, it will create even more frustration amongst an already angsty Blue Jays fan base. The team has really struggled to this point in the season, sitting dead last in the AL East with a 24-29 record.

The uniforms will officially be released by the Blue Jays on Thursday night and will be worn for the first time on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.