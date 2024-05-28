SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays fans are skeptical on validity of new jersey leak

May 28 2024, 5:51 pm
Blue Jays fans are skeptical on validity of new jersey leak
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays fans believed they had found a leaked image of the team’s soon-to-be-released City Connect uniforms, but that may not be the case.

In a now-deleted post on X, user painsbyparkin uploaded an image of what was believed to be the Blue Jays’ new uniform. Fans were not at all happy with the look of it, but thankfully, it appears that it may not be the uniform after all.


Many Blue Jays fans are speculating that the purple around the CN Tower in the latest promo video, which dropped last night, doesn’t match the leaked uniform.


If the image circulating is indeed the uniform they are going with, it will create even more frustration amongst an already angsty Blue Jays fan base. The team has really struggled to this point in the season, sitting dead last in the AL East with a 24-29 record.

The uniforms will officially be released by the Blue Jays on Thursday night and will be worn for the first time on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

