Blue Jays' Manoah hits three batters in under two innings of spring training

After a tumultuous 2023 season, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was hoping for a more stable 2024 campaign.

But if he was hoping to carry a strong spring training into regular season success, it didn’t exactly get off to the best start when taking the mound today in the bottom of the first inning and already having a 2-0 lead.

Facing off Tuesday afternoon in Florida against a split-squad Detroit Tigers lineup, Manoah gave up a single to the first batter he faced — Riley Greene — before hitting Spencer Torkelson and Mark Canha with pitches and putting them on base.

Former Blue Jay infielder Gio Urshela then grounded into a double play, with Detroit then having runners at first and third. With Manoah having a chance to erase his mistakes, Manoah gave up a double to even the score at 2-2.

The second inning didn’t exactly go better for Manoah. He hit Detroit’s Carson Kelly — the first batter of the frame — before getting a lineout and a groundout. With a chance to put the tough start to the inning behind him, Manoah then walked Greene in his second plate appearance before Torkelson hit a double to score two more runs.

With two outs in the second inning, Luis Quinones then replaced Manoah, giving him a pitching line of just 1.2 innings, three HBPs, three hits, one walk, and four runs allowed.

While the game isn’t televised, MLB.com’s Gameday updates kept those looking for up-to-the-minute stats informed.

The Blue Jays return to action tomorrow when they face the Tampa Bay Rays at 10:07 am PT/1:07 pm ET.