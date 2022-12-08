Blue Jays' Manoah fights claim that MLB players "really don't like Canada"

Alek Manoah wants to make one thing clear: the Toronto Blue Jays is Canada’s team.

Manoah, the Jays’ 24-year-old star pitcher, hasn’t even had two full years calling the country home since receiving his first MLB call-up in the summer of 2021.

But Manoah wasn’t having it when Blue Jays fan — and popular video game streamer KevinGohD — turned his frustration about the team’s slow offseason into a generalization about how players feel about the country of Canada as a whole.

“Starting to think MLB players really don’t like Canada… Either that or somebody has [Blue Jays general manager] Ross Atkins locked in a trunk,” KevinGohD posted on Wednesday.

Despite his popularity — 278,000 YouTube subscribers and 81k followers on Twitter — KevinGohD probably didn’t expect one of the team’s stars to pick up on his frustration, though.

“Being the only team that represents an entire nation is a blessing,” Manoah wrote in a quote tweet of KevinGohD. “Especially an entire country that is passionate about all their sports teams. And Toronto being a very diverse and fun city to live and play in is amazing too. It’s a beautiful opportunity for all of us!”

“MY KING IS HERE,” an impassioned KevinGohD replied, suggesting maybe he’s admitting a little defeat when one of his team’s top players is coming through with the quote tweet dunk.

In Manoah’s two seasons so far, he has a record 25 wins, 9 losses, an ERA of 2.60, and 307 strikeouts while being named a Cy Young finalist in his first full season this past year.

If he’s a fan of playing in Canada, there’s no reason why other stars shouldn’t feel the same way.

We are wondering if Atkins is in that trunk, though.