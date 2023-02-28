Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk celebrates birth of baby girl with wife Sophia

The Toronto Blue Jays have gained a new fan.

On Tuesday morning, Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk announced via his Instagram story that his wife Sophia had given birth to a baby girl, Emilia Jolene Kirk Castañeda, slightly after midnight.

The couple had previously announced the pregnancy via an Instagram collaboration post this past December.

Kirk has yet to join the team in spring training as he was awaiting the birth of the child at his California residence, and also removed himself from the Mexico roster from the upcoming World Baseball Classic beginning on March 7.

But the Jays don’t seem too concerned that he’ll be getting off to a slower start than most of his teammates.

“We have a good plan in place,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said earlier this week, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “We have people out there helping him out in California to expedite that process while he’s not with us. Every report we’ve gotten and every video we’ve looked at of him looks good. Hopefully it’s not too much of an overload when he does get here.”

In 2022, his first full season in the majors, Kirk batted .285 with 134 hits, 14 homers, 63 RBIs and 59 runs scored in 139 games, while being named the starting catcher for the American League in the MLB All-Star game.

“There’s no definite timetable, but we’re thinking sometime next week he’ll be here,” Schneider said, per Matheson. “As soon as the baby arrives and everything checks out good with the baby and Sofia, ‘Kirky’ will be on his way.”