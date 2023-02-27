The Blue Jays store at the Eaton Centre has permanently closed

A shop at the Toronto Eaton Centre that was totally dedicated to all things Blue Jays has now permanently closed.

If you were a fan of Toronto’s baseball team and loved snagging merch and apparel from Jays Shop at the Eaton Centre, unfortunately, it’s now gone from one of our biggest malls.

It actually used to be located within the Sears at the Eaton Centre right near the front, but when Sears closed the store had to move into its own space.

All Jays Shop operations will now be centralized at the ballpark at the Rogers Centre, as part of renovations that are supposed to modernize the whole fan experience.

Though the shop is only located at Rogers Centre now, you can still get headwear, jerseys, tees and other apparel for men, women, kids and even pets branded with Jays theming by visiting in person.

Jays Shop closed at the Eaton Centre on January 8.