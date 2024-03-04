Ex-Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson retires from MLB

Former Toronto Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson has announced his retirement from MLB.

He played parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays, hitting at least 30 home runs in each full campaign he played with the club.

Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/oRPtkz8si1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 4, 2024

Donaldson finishes his time in MLB with more than 1,300 games played and 287 career home runs.

The 38-year-old enjoyed some of the finest parts of his playing career north of the border. He was originally acquired by the Blue Jays in a big trade that saw the team part ways with a package that included third baseman Brett Lawrie and some prospects.

He won the 2015 AL MVP Trophy as a member of the Blue Jays, beating out superstar Mike Trout. During that season, he led all batters with 123 runs batted in and broke the 40-home-run barrier for the only time during his career.

He was eventually traded by the Blue Jays during the 2018 season.

Donaldson split last season between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished with 13 home runs and 26 runs batted in during his age-37 season.

In total, he played on seven different MLB teams across his career. He was a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner, and he won the AL Hank Aaron Award and the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2019.