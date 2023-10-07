Blue Jays announce John Schneider will return for 2024 season

Ross Atkins confirmed in a press conference on Saturday morning that John Schneider will be back as the Toronto Blue Jays manager for the 2024 season.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding Schneider’s future after the Blue Jays were swept in their best-of-three Wild-Card Series versus the Minnesota Twins days ago. Fans were not happy with some of Schneider’s decisions in that series, the most notable being when he chose to pull starting pitcher Jose Berrios just 47 pitches into Game 2.

Schneider was promoted to be the Jays manager after the firing of Charlie Montoyo in July of 2022. Despite some of his decisions throughout his tenure in his current role being critiqued, he has had plenty of success, as earlier this season he tied Cito Gaston as the quickest Jays manager to reach 100 career wins.

Prior to being promoted as the club’s manager, Schneider helped work with the Jays catchers before being named their bench coach to begin the 2022 season. It has been a long road for the 43-year-old, who began his managing career back in 2008 with the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Blue Jays.

While Schneider is now confirmed to be back, there could be plenty of changes in terms of player personnel. Not only does the club have several pending free agents in Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier, Jordan Hicks, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Whit Merrifield and Chad Green, but some believe it may take a big trade to wake this Jays team up and get them over the hump.

Whether or not big changes are on the horizon remains to be seen, but you can bet everyone in the organization is well aware of the pressure on them. Fans are becoming fed up with this current group, and will remain that way until they see either success or change.