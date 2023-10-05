Blue Jays players that might not be back next season

The Toronto Blue Jays could look a lot different by the time next season is ready to begin.

After their disappointing 2-0 series loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins, the focus will now turn towards the 2024 season. There are plenty of changes that may take place, as every single part of the organization will be reviewed. That said, one particularly interesting area to look at comes in terms of pending free agents, as the Blue Jays have plenty right now.

Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier, Jordan Hicks, and Hyun Jin Ryu are all at the end of their contracts. Whit Merrifield is as well, though he has a mutual option, while Chad Green’s has also expired, but with a club option.

A number of those names were key contributors to the Jays this season, including Chapman who has been a very good defensive third baseman during his two years in Toronto but has struggled offensively. There will be teams who are lined up to pay him plenty of money in free agency, which may result in him heading elsewhere.

Another interesting name on that list is Belt, who exceeded expectations in a big way this season. The 35-year-old had one of the better offensive seasons of his career, hitting .254 with a .858 OPS to go with 19 home runs and 43 RBIs. This may have been the last we have seen from him in the majors, as he is contemplating retirement.

Of all the names listed above, the one who the Jays would like most to bring back is Hicks. The 27-year-old has electric stuff out of the bullpen and proved to be a very good trade acquisition from the St. Louis Cardinals.

As for the others, their futures as Blue Jays remain to be seen. After yet another disappointing playoff exit in a year that had so much hope, it is likely that they will look to make some significant roster changes this offseason.