Cancer foundation gives award to Blue Jays broadcaster Jamie Campbell

Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Jamie Campbell is being recognized for his efforts in creating awareness for skin cancer prevention.

Campbell, who has been a staple of the Blue Jays’ broadcasts since 1998, was honoured by the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund with its annual recognition award.

Back in October, Campbell shared photos of his face covered in red spots, an issue that Campbell said he believed came about while he was exposed to the sun for a prolonged period while driving.

The condition, known as actinic keratosis, or “pre-skin cancer,” prevented Campbell from working the Sportsnet broadcast of last year’s World Series.

“We commend Jamie for his leadership in spreading critical awareness of skin cancer and the importance of early detection and prevention. By sharing his personal journey, Jamie has empowered Canadians to reduce their risk of skin cancer,” a release of the award reads.

This is a tremendous honour. Thank you @DCMFCanada https://t.co/8k8ckhfvg4 — Jamie Campbell (@SNETCampbell) January 11, 2024

“This is a tremendous honour. Thank you,” Campbell shared on X in response to the news.

Campbell had missed the opening of the 2022 MLB season due to leukemia treatments and stated that he felt his prior health issues contributed to the possibility of his eventual skin condition.

“Jamie made the brave decision to share his health challenges publicly. Explaining why he would be missing the World Series broadcast, Jamie posted graphic photos of his face post-treatment,” the release continued.

“He urged his fans to protect their skin from the sun by covering up, seeking shade and using sunscreen. Jamie’s photos and prevention advice reached thousands of fans. His message was further amplified when the media picked up Jamie’s story, with articles appearing across Canada and the United States.”

Campbell is expected to be part of the Blue Jays broadcast team once again next season, with the 2024 campaign officially kicking off on March 28.