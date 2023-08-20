SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Blue Jays' Jackson holds 44-day-old premature son for first time

Aug 20 2023, 2:44 pm
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson has had quite the travel schedule this season.

Jackson’s third child — JR — was born 15 weeks early in July and has spent the entirety of his young life in a NICU at the Ogden Regional Medical Center in Utah.

Between his 18 appearances at the major league level this season, Jackson has spent several days flying back and forth to Utah to spend time with his family.

Jackson’s fiancée, Sam Bautista, has been sharing updates of their son’s journey over the last month-and-a-half, with her latest post describing JR’s removal of his breathing tube, which led to the Toronto pitcher being able to hold his son and have skin-to-skin contact for the first time.

“JR self-extubated last night, and the doctors thought, let’s see how he’ll do without the tube for a while,” Bautista tweeted. “This means skin-to-skin and less risk of infection. This also means Jay held his 44-day-old son for the first time. God is good.”

“I meant to say this means we finally get to hold him skin to skin, and there’s less risk of lung infections. We were up until 3 am at the NICU and have limited words on Twitter, so be patient with me,” Bautista added in a follow-up post.

In his first year with Toronto at age 35, Jackson has a record of 3-0 with an ERA of 1.64 and 21 strikeouts in 18 appearances this season for the Blue Jays.
