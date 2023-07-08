Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson and his fiancé had a major scare on Thursday, as they welcomed a baby boy roughly 15 weeks earlier than expected.

Thankfully, both the mom and child are doing well.

“My fiancé and I would like to gladly announce that our son JR Bautista Jackson was born yesterday at 12:56 am MST (2:56 am EST),” Jackson tweeted out on Thursday. “Baby boy decided to make an entrance into this world 14-15 weeks early but is currently stable in the NICU. I want to thank the staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center for being amazing and helping make sure my family is safe throughout this whole process. A lot of praise for them and happy to say baby boy and mom are safe.”

Many were quick to ask about the baby’s name, given that Jose Bautista is one of the city’s most iconic athletes of all time. It turns out it wasn’t done in tribute to the Jays great, however, as Jackson informed fans it is his fiancé’s maiden name.

Jackson happened to be recalled by the Blue Jays on Thursday as well, making an already excellent week that much better. He made an appearance that very same day versus the Chicago White Sox, allowing no runs over 1.1 innings.

The 35-year-old has had a bit of a journeyman career, as he has played on a total of five MLB teams and has also spent a total of four seasons playing in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. Throughout his entire MLB career, which began back in 2015, he has a 3.90 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

With this news, Jackson has been placed on the paternity list. He will remain away from the team for their next three games prior to the All-Star break and is expected to be replaced on the major-league roster with the recent recall of Alek Manoah.