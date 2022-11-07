"I like to kill the Yankees": Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. doesn't hold back on rival

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he loves playing in New York.

But that doesn’t mean he has any interest in making that a full-time job.

In a recent interview with Dominican podcaster @ElDotolNastra, as translated by Hector Gomez, Guerrero made his thoughts clear about his American League East rival.

“I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead,” Guerrero said.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: "I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead." (via @ElDotolNastra) pic.twitter.com/3Fel4LWjIQ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 5, 2022

Guerrero has three years left of arbitration eligibility before possibly hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent, though he remains without a contract for the 2023 season.

Reports came out earlier this year that Guerrero is “open” to a long-term deal with the Blue Jays, although it’s hard to imagine a star player saying anything else about the team that developed him since he was a teenager.

But it is nice to see that Toronto’s best hitter in years has a downright hatred for the Bronx Bombers.

Perhaps no moment was clearer of how Guerrero felt than a walk-off win this past September.

After hitting an extra-innings, walk-off single against the rival New York Yankees on September 26, Guerrero made a strong proclamation to the Sportsnet broadcast and fans in attendance: “My house! This is my house!”

Guerrero has a batting average of .289 with 72 hits, 13 homers, 41 RBIs, and 27 runs scored in 65 games against the Yankees in his career. Finishing second in the AL MVP race in 2021, he snagged his first career Gold Glove in 2022.

Toronto, of course, didn’t quite have the postseason they would’ve liked: as they were swept out in the AL Wild Card series by the Seattle Mariners.

But despite winning the division, the Yankees didn’t really have the postseason they would’ve hoped for either, losing in the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros, the third time they’ve had that exact outcome in six seasons.