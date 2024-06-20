SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Daughter of Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. throws him adorable first pitch

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Jun 20 2024, 2:17 pm
Daughter of Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. throws him adorable first pitch

There’s now officially another Guerrero family member endearing themselves to Toronto Blue Jays fans.

On Wednesday night, ahead of Toronto taking on the Boston Red Sox, Vlaimel Guerrero — son of Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — was tasked with tossing the ceremonial first pitch to her dad to open up the game’s festivities.

Decked out in a custom Jays City Connect jersey as well as a team t-shirt, the younger Guerrero took just a few steps off the mound before delivering the pitch to her father.

 

And though the pitch did take a small hop before making it to home plate, we’re hardly in the business to criticize a literal child’s throw, especially considering how many other celebrities and other ceremonial first pitches have gone awry across the MLB over the course of the league’s history.

The father-daughter duo then embraced for a hug before the elder Guerrero returned to the dugout and the younger one returned to the stands.

It was a day of firsts for the Guerreros, as the Toronto first baseman was also sporting a new haircut for the first time in his career.

Unfortunately for the family, the win wasn’t in the cards for the Blue Jays on Wednesday night, as they fell 7-3 to the Red Sox. Guerrero himself ended the night with one hit across five at-bats.

The Jays, on the whole, could definitely be doing better, sitting in fourth place in the American League East with a record of 35-39 a little more than two weeks before the calendar turns to July. For a team with World Series aspirations to begin the year, they’ll need a big second-half push to come anywhere close to that goal.

They wrapped up a three-game series at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday against the Red Sox before heading off on a road trip in Cleveland and Boston for their next six games away from home.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
