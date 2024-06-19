Blue Jays fans react to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s new haircut

has a batting average of .280 with 78 hits, 7 home runs, 30 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 73 games for the Blue Jays this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been renovating their ballpark over the last few seasons, and it appears that their most recognizable player decided to also do the same to his face.

Today at the Rogers Centre, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was pictured sporting a new look, chopping off his signature locks for a shorter look.

“10 years ago,” Guerrero replied when asked about when his hair was that short.

New Look Vlad 🤩 The last time his hair was this short? “10 Years Ago” 😁 pic.twitter.com/uBoQprPLzv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 19, 2024

10 years ago, coincidentally, was just a little bit before Guerrero signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old international free agent way back in 2016.

Blue Jays fans, unsurprisingly, had all sorts of thoughts about the new look.

If the HR jacket won’t work maybe a new haircut will haha. https://t.co/iobTWr5Fzk — Tom Ruminski (@TomRuminski) June 19, 2024

Lets see that ball elevate even more now https://t.co/BcEamoW5DX — Patrick (@PatrickDumas_) June 19, 2024

write this day down, the power returns tonight https://t.co/O9Tcxg0J8O — I miss Teoscar Hernandez (@Matt_Hickey10) June 19, 2024

Guerrero Jr. has a .280 batting average with 78 hits, seven home runs, 30 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 73 games this season for the Jays. For a player who once finished second in the AL MVP voting some three years ago, those numbers aren’t quite the level of power many Jays fans have been hoping for.

Perhaps the haircut is one of superstition, or perhaps the 25-year-old just decided that it’s time for a change to his look some six years into his major league career.

The Jays themselves aren’t doing so hot, sitting in fourth place in the American League East with a record of 35-38. They wrap up a three-game series at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox before heading off on a road trip in Cleveland and Boston for their next six games away from home.