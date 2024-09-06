Timeline for Bichette's return to Blue Jays becomes clear

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette is inching closer to a return from injury.

The plan is for the 26-year-old to join the AAA Buffalo Bisons next week, per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. He will then get a chance to get back to full speed before rejoining the Blue Jays after a handful of games.

Bo Bichette ran the bases again earlier today and will remain with Blue Jays through the weekend in Atlanta, said John Schneider. Plan is for him to join triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday for a rehab assignment, likely 4-5 games. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 6, 2024

Bichette has been out of the lineup with a calf injury since mid-July. Prior to his injury, he was having a tough season, hitting just .222 and recording only four home runs through 80 games.

Those numbers are far off his usual standard. Bichette’s OPS+ has hovered between 120 and 130 for the past four seasons. For reference, 100 is average. So far this season, his OPS+ is just 69, showing the massive falloff.

When on his game, he’s still one of the team’s best players, and his return to the lineup will be a happy addition.

The Blue Jays’ season has not gone as planned, and the team doesn’t have much left to play for. They currently sit in last place in the AL East standings with a 67-74 record, 14 games behind the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

They’re nine games out of a Wild Card spot, which would punch them a ticket to the postseason. At this point in the year, that seems like an unlikely scenario.

Bichette has one year left on his contract after this one. After that, if he doesn’t agree to an extension with the Blue Jays, he’ll be allowed to test free agency.

The major contract decision the Blue Jays face is re-signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the star slugger who is putting together an excellent season. The All-Star’s contract is up after this season but it seems as if there is mutual interest from both sides to get a deal done.