Blue Jays battling flu bug as they continue their push for playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t having the easiest time as they continue their battle for a playoff position.

Thanks to some much-improved play as of late, the Blue Jays currently sit 1.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers for the final wild card position in the AL. It is impressive and shocking at the same time, as they have been dealing with several injuries as of late but have found a way to continue putting together wins.

As it turns out, injuries aren’t the only thing impacting this team right now.

For the past few days, several Blue Jays players have been battling the flu bug. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of them and was believed to be in danger of missing last night’s outing versus the Kansas City Royals. The 24-year-old toughed it out, however, and said afterward there was no chance he was sitting out.

“Doesn’t matter if I go out there and vomit on the field, I was going to be out there with my team,” Guerrero said after the game.

The Blue Jays were certainly fortunate Guerrero Jr. could play, as he went 1/4 and had two RBIs in a 5-4 win over the Royals. It also gave the Jays their fourth win in their past five outings.

The hope is that the Blue Jays can get over whatever bug they are battling right now, as they have two more games against the 44-98 Royals, which they need to find ways to win. Once this series has wrapped up, they will be tasked with taking on the Rangers in a series which could very well determine their playoff fate. Being able to enter that series up a game or two in the wild card standings would give them a major advantage.

Assuming Guerrero Jr. is no worse for wear today, he will be in the Blue Jays lineup this afternoon as they go up against the Royals for game two of their three-game series. The game will begin at 11:07 am PT/2:07 pm ET.