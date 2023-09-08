Blue Jays receive tough injury update on catcher Danny Jansen

The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to fight as they look to secure a playoff berth, but will continue to be without Danny Jansen as they do so.

Jansen was hurt exactly one week ago after taking a foul ball off of his throwing hand, which resulted in a fractured middle finger. The 28-year-old was subsequently placed on the IL, and though fans hoped for a quick return, that no longer appears an option.

As per Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling, Jansen underwent successful surgery yesterday. The operation was done to insert a pin into his fractured finger. Despite it being a success, he will not be available for the remainder of the regular season.

This is tough news for the Blue Jays, as Jansen has been quite valuable for them this season when healthy. Through 86 games this season, he had a .228 batting average along with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs. Unfortunately for Jansen, durability has been an issue in the past and was part of the reason many Blue Jays fans were nervous when the team chose to trade catching prospect Gabriel Moreno this past offseason.

Without Jansen for the remainder of the season, the Blue Jays will be relying on Alejandro Kirk to take over their main catching duties. The 24-year-old hasn’t had the best season to date but is capable of getting hot down the stretch. Last season, he was voted into the All-Star game and finished the year with a .285 batting average in 139 games.

As unfortunate as this is for the Blue Jays, they were also able to receive some positive news earlier in the day, as shortstop Bo Bichette is set to return tonight versus the Kansas City Royals. The 25-year-old missed the past nine games with a quad issue but has been deemed ready to go by the Blue Jays medical staff. Tonight’s game versus the Royals will get underway at 4:07 pm PT/7:07 pm ET.