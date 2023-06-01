The Toronto Blue Jays might’ve expected some fans to boo the team this season, but they probably didn’t expect it to come like this.

With the Jays down 4-2 in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, the Blue Jays turned to reliever Anthony Bass for his first appearance since sharing an-anti LGBTQ video on his Instagram earlier this week.

Bass, who already deleted his Twitter account this season after constant trolling for a viral post about his wife being asked to clean up on an airplane after her children, came under fire for promoting a video on his Instagram account instructing Christians to boycott Bud Light and Target for the brands’ LGBTQ-friendly stances.

And Toronto fans definitely let him hear it, booing him continuously through the inning.

A few fans stood up to clap for A. B. but I did mostly hear jeers. pic.twitter.com/OsJs9qAWo3 — Minor Leaguer (@Minor_Leaguer) June 1, 2023

Anthony Bass getting the reception he deserves in Toronto on the eve of #PrideMonth 😏 pic.twitter.com/zj0FbKT417 — Justin Havelock 🏳️‍🌈 (@HavelockJustin) June 1, 2023

A round of boos for Anthony Bass as he enters the game to pitch the ninth. pic.twitter.com/KdI9MSsa9B — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 1, 2023

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that,” Bass told the media Tuesday in a press conference that last less than a minute where he did not take questions. “I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized to them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

After Bass’ first batter reached base via a walk, the Blue Jays began to warm up Yimi Garcia, though Bass finished the inning without allowing a run.

At press time, the Blue Jays remained trailing 4-2.