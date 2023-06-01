SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Blue Jays fans mercilessly boo Bass in first action since anti-LGBTQ social media post

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Jun 1 2023, 1:49 am
Blue Jays fans mercilessly boo Bass in first action since anti-LGBTQ social media post

The Toronto Blue Jays might’ve expected some fans to boo the team this season, but they probably didn’t expect it to come like this.

With the Jays down 4-2 in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, the Blue Jays turned to reliever Anthony Bass for his first appearance since sharing an-anti LGBTQ video on his Instagram earlier this week.

Bass, who already deleted his Twitter account this season after constant trolling for a viral post about his wife being asked to clean up on an airplane after her children, came under fire for promoting a video on his Instagram account instructing Christians to boycott Bud Light and Target for the brands’ LGBTQ-friendly stances.

And Toronto fans definitely let him hear it, booing him continuously through the inning.

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that,” Bass told the media Tuesday in a press conference that last less than a minute where he did not take questions. “I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized to them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

After Bass’ first batter reached base via a walk, the Blue Jays began to warm up Yimi Garcia, though Bass finished the inning without allowing a run.

At press time, the Blue Jays remained trailing 4-2.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.